United Way of South Central Kentucky launched a new literacy initiative called “Real Men Read” at Science Hill Independent School on December 14, 2022. Eleven men in our community volunteered to read to individual classrooms as part of this new program.
“We are excited to bring Real Men Read to another school in our community as we increase our impact on youth literacy,” stated Crystal Cox, executive director for United Way of South Central Kentucky. “We hope this program helps students connect with positive male role models in our community.”
Volunteer readers have the opportunity to read in classrooms one session per month during December, January, February, March, and April. The books for the program are being provided by United Way of South Central Kentucky through a grant received from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Upon completion of each month’s programs, several copies of the book read that month will be donated to local public elementary school libraries.
“I am so thankful that Science Hill School has the opportunity to participate in the Real Men Read Program this year,” stated Jimmy Dyehouse, Superintendent/Principal at Science Hill Independent School. “Huge thank you to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and also for United Way of South Central Kentucky. I appreciate the eleven men that are taking time each month to read to our Pre-School thru 3rd grade classrooms. This will mean more to these children than you will ever know, and will hopefully encourage lifelong readers. Our Kiddos really enjoyed Pete the Cat Saves Christmas today. Looking forward to our volunteers coming back to us in January.”
The first book used for the program was Pete the Cat Saves Christmas. In January volunteers will resume monthly reading sessions with additional books from the Pete the Cat series. United Way of South Central Kentucky hopes to continue and expand the Real Men Read program in the coming years.
About United Way of South Central KentuckyUnited Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. On a worldwide level, United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year and is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit. The United Way of South Central Kentucky services ten counties and supports twenty-five agencies, providing more than 71,000 instances of support each year. For more information about United Way of South Central Kentucky, please follow us on Facebook @UWSCKY or visit www.uwscky.org.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Cal Turner, Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate having dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family. The Foundation aims to provide support to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that seek to improve adult, summer, youth and family literacy initiatives. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.