FRANKFORT – Advocates from across the Commonwealth convened in Frankfort Wednesday, February 15, for the 10th annual Live United Day at the Capitol. Advocates urged elected leaders to support United Way’s statewide Agenda for a Stronger Kentucky.
Advocates and speakers gathered in the Capitol Rotunda to kick off events with the Live United Day Rally, followed by panel discussions with elected officials on the state of early childhood and hunger in the Commonwealth.
Advocates are pushing for several legislative priorities, including:
Increasing the availability of affordable, high quality early childhood programs, and supporting the early childhood workforce
Out-of-school time programming for youth
Universal support for college tuition assistance applications
Improving access to safety net programs to help families stay on track to self sufficiency
Addressing affordable housing and energy affordability
Enhancing paid family leave for workers
Addressing substance use with harm reduction tools and prevention
Live United Day at the Capitol was made possible with the support of Kentucky United Ways and their partners, including sponsors St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Anthem, Metro United Way and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
For more information about the United Way Agenda for a Stronger Kentucky, visit http://uwky.org/advocacy
About United Way of South Central KentuckyUnited Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. On a worldwide level, United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year and is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit. The United Way of South Central Kentucky services ten counties and supports twenty-five agencies, providing more than 71,000 instances of support each year. For more information about United Way of South Central Kentucky, please follow us on Facebook @UWSCKY or visit www.uwscky.org.
