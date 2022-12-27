FRANKFORT, KY – Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll, Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney, and President and Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg presented Representative Ken Upchurch (R- Monticello) with a 2022 "Friend of Kentucky Cities" award. The KLC Board of Directors named Representative Upchurch a 2022 award winner for helping secure the final passage of Senate Bill 152 during the 2022 Regular Session of the General Assembly.
"Senate Bill 152 helps cities that wish to shift solid waste service to a private company to do so more efficiently," Carroll remarked. "It will help ensure citizens have the best available service. The House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill, thanks to the support of Representative Upchurch. We thank him for carrying the measure and for his support throughout the 2022 session."
"Since I have been in the legislature, I have understood that local governments and cities are the backbone of this state," Upchurch said. "Kentuckians benefit when all branches and levels of their government work together."
Chaney thanked Representative Upchurch for his willingness to work with city officials. "We thank Representative Upchurch and all the legislators who understand the vital role cities play in the future success of the commonwealth," he stated. "Cities are the heart of Kentucky, and the officials elected to lead at the local level must have the tools necessary to build healthy and vibrant communities."
Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of more than 370 cities across the commonwealth. KLC presents the "Friend of Kentucky Cities" award to legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues important for cities across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.