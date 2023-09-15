The City of Somerset and Lexington Veteran Affairs (VA) Health Care System will host a community Stand Down event on September 21st from Noon to 4 p.m. at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center 142 South Central AVE in Somerset.
The Stand Down is a free collection of resources for veterans and others experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Health care, housing assistance, free haircuts, employment resources, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services will be available at no cost. Food will also be served provided by AMVETS Post 125.
U.S. military veterans should bring their VA card or DD214.
