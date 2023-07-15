It’s fair time in Pulaski County. This is a fun time for you farmers and others to show off your talents and earn money from your garden. The fair provides a variety of divisions in which you can enter fresh produce and canned goods. The Ugly Lamp, born Ugly and Made Ugly, is one of the popular categories you will find. Use your talents to make your lamp ugly or find that lamp that is so ugly no one would want it as a gift. You earn prize money for winning. Farmers can enter a variety of items in the fresh produce area, and homemakers and others can share their talents for canned goods and culinary items.
Get you a Pulaski County Fair Book and check out the many categories available to you. Entries will be accepted in the Open Class on Wednesday Afternoon, July 19 from 5:00 to 8:00 and on Thursday Morning from 9:00 to 11:00. Judging will take place Thursday Afternoon and will be on display Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights at the Fair. Check it out or contact the Extension Office for more information and a fair book.
Don’t forget to shop with our local farmers to get the freshest produce around. When you buy locally, you know you are getting products straight from the garden. Pulaski has lots of farmers selling their produce daily.
Can you believe this is the middle of July, and soon our children will be returning to school? For some your vacation may still be ahead and for others you have those fresh garden vegetables coming in daily. If you have experienced weight gain during the summer months, now is the time to decide that you are going to lose that weight you found while on vacation and eating out a lot.
Those that need to lose a few pounds will find this article interesting. You can also follow these suggestions throughout the year when you gain those extra pounds from entertaining or eating too much. Just remember the big secret is counting the calories from the food you eat, and portion control. You may try lots of diets, but you need to follow a plan that you can continue forever.
Anyone can change their eating patterns. They just need to remember to check out the labels to see the calorie content of what they are eating and not overindulge.
Check out the calories in these vegetables. One raw celery has 7 calories, 2 cups of lettuce 16, a raw turnip has 17 calories, a whole tomato 22, a cucumber 10 and raw mushrooms 14. A cup of boiled asparagus will have around 25 calories, broccoli 25 calories, brussels sprout 38, cabbage 15, green beans 24, kale and spinach 24 calories, grilled portobello mushroom 30 calories, okra 23, and squash 33. You can fill your plate running over with fresh green vegetables and not have a lot of calories on your plate. Limit the butter and oil you add to your food. Vegetables you will need to limit or watch the number of calories include one cup of corn 125 calories, one cup of peas 118, mashed potatoes 214, and a loaded baked potato about 400.
You are the one who decides how much butter, cheese and other condiments you add to the food you prepare. Try adding garlic, herbs and spices to add more flavor to your vegetables without adding calories. Instead of frying your vegetables, roast them in the oven with a little olive oil spray. Add salsa that has few calories to vegetables.
Watermelon, grapefruit and kiwi are fruits low in calories and great snacks. Limit the amount of meat and bread in your diet. An average size biscuit has 166 calories. A 6-ounce sirloin steak, broiled, has 414 calories, and a quarter pound of hamburger has 288. You do not need to eat a half-a-pound or pound of meat in one meal. A 4-ounce, skinless chicken breast has 120 calories; 4 ounces of sausage has 342 calories; and 4 ounces baked haddock fish has 145. Again, you need to watch how you prepare your meat and the amount to cut calories.
Yellow squash and Onion
2 slices of bacon
2 medium size yellow squash thinly sliced
1 small onion, thinly sliced
1 dash of soy sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Fry two slices of bacon in skillet. When done, take out and put on a paper towel and pat off all grease. Add squash and onion to the bacon grease and fry until tender, stirring as needed. Combine crumble bacon, soy sauce, salt and pepper, and add to squash. Stir to blend in seasonings. Will make 4 servings with 50 calories.
We will make Tuscan Chicken and Pasta at our cooking class on Tuesday, July 25. The class begins at 11:30. Please register in advance at 679-6361 to attend this free program.
You will find farmers selling fresh produce each day at their farm. Shop at the Farmers Market in downtown Somerset on Saturdays 8:00-2:00, Wednesdays from 9:00-1:00, and the 4th Thursday of each month 4:00-7:00. They also have fresh meats.
Woodstock Community Center has a farmers market each Wednesday and Saturday 8:00-12:00 noon. They always have lots of fresh produce at their market.
You can have your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. Free canning publications are available to you, and a free Ball Canning Book.
Make a coiled fabric basket at the Extension Office on Saturday, July 15, starting at 10:00 o’clock. The cost is $35.00. You need to supply your sewing machine, thread and scissors. Janet Moran is the instructor.
You are invited to attend the Pulaski County Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 22 at the Center for Rural Development. The time is 10:00 to 3:00 and free to all.
