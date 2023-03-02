The Wandering Artists are excited to present their new exhibit, “Chasing the Light 2023,” on display at The Center for Rural Development through April.
This group of regional talented artists, ranging from the novice to the professional, have been traveling together to beautiful spots in the area to paint “en plein air,” which means to paint in the open air or basically “on location.” They allow paintings begun on site to be finished in the studio.
This year, the Wandering Artists have painted at the Rockcastle River Trading Company, Burnett Farms, Woodstock Lavender Company, Mill Springs, on a houseboat at Lee’s Ford Marina, Short Creek, Haney’s Appledale Farm, and Cumberland Falls.
Weather is always an issue and they have painted in the wind, the heat and the cold. The artists use everything from oils, acrylics and watercolor to colored pencils, pastels and pen and ink.
The public is invited to attend a free opening reception with light refreshments on Saturday, March 4, from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Come meet the exhibiting artists and hear stories of their painting adventures while “Chasing the Light 2023.”
Exhibiting artists are: Jackie Bales, Cheryl Burnett, CeCe Butcher, Diana Colgate, Cornelia Dozier Cooper, Linda Horn Gover, Janie Hail, Cindy Heideman, Joyce Ard, Liz Isaacs, Kasandra McNeil, Czarina Onishenko, Marci Randall, Karen Roland, Henrietta Scott, Peggy Sherry, Cookie Thompson, Sharon Walker, and Rebecca Williams.
There is no charge to attend the reception or view the exhibit. The artwork may be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and during extended evening and weekend hours when The Center is open to the general public.
