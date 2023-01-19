MONTICELLO — Some 9,000 homes and businesses in Monticello and surrounding parts of Wayne County are now, for the first time, eligible for high-speed fiber internet, fiber-broadband provider Kinetic and government officials announced Thursday.
“I applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit more than 9,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here in Wayne County,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in announcing Kinetic’s fiber broadband was now available.“I applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit more than 9,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here in Wayne County,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in announcing the new service at an event at Monticello’s ASPIRE Center.
“Affordable high-speed internet is key to building a better Kentucky for everyone. This investment will be a game changer for these families and for Monticello’s and Wayne County’s economic development and infrastructure,” Coleman said. “With the way we work, learn and live, high-speed internet can no longer be considered a luxury. High-speed internet is critical to our future.”
State Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, said: “This news signals the start of new possibilities for Monticello and Wayne County. Technology is ever-evolving, and this city and county deserve broadband that will handle current and future demands. Wayne County is fortunate to have a community partner like Kinetic providing the best solution to connectivity for our residents and businesses.”
State Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, said: “I am very happy for this world-class telecommunications upgrade that will benefit all of us in Monticello and Wayne County.”
He added that Kinetic’s investment helped close a gap in the county between those with broadband access and those without it. “Closing this gap, often called the ‘digital divide,’ is helping eliminate digital discrimination and ensure that everyone in Wayne County benefits from equal access to the highest-quality broadband internet access,” Upchurch said.
“Fiber broadband is widely seen as a requirement for modern life,” Monticello–Wayne County Chamber of Commerce board President Brittany Guffey said. The chamber hosted the ASPIRE Center luncheon.
“Like electricity a century ago, broadband is a foundation for economic growth, job creation, global competitiveness and a better way of life,” Guffey said. “Kinetic’s fiber broadband here in our beautiful community will advance our economic development efforts and help us attract good-paying jobs from the new economy.”
Kinetic’s ultrafast fiber-optic broadband lets users download at up to 1 gigabit a second, or 1,000 megabits a second, providing what is known as “next-generation access.”
“We’re thrilled to bring our fastest speeds and our best internet experience to more homes and businesses here in Monticello and Wayne County,” Kinetic state operations President Brian Harman said at the announcement. “The energy and momentum we have in the marketplace are unmistakable, and we’re proud we’re able to bring our ultrafast fiber connectivity to more customers and the community every single day. When we say, ‘High Speed for Here,’ we mean Monticello and Wayne County.”
The Wayne County fiber project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint.
As a result of Kinetic’s network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. The company has invested more than $300 million in two years to expand broadband access in the commonwealth.
Kinetic has nearly completed construction of its new 30,000-square-foot regional headquarters at the University of Kentucky’s Coldstream Research Campus in Lexington.
Residents and businesses can learn more about Kinetic fiber and sign up for service at GoKinetic.com. They can also call the Kinetic Connection Center retail store in Somerset at 606-679-4584 or visit the store at 305 N. Main St.
