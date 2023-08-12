Sales ads and store shelves are now displaying back to school supplies such as backpacks, pens, folders, sneakers, and other items. It’s the time of year your children begin asking for new gear for school. The costs of most goods and services have risen in recent years, and school supplies are no exception. The Consumer Price Index for the Southern Region shows that prices peaked last summer, but overall, the cost of goods is still high.
After you have received a list of the school supplies your child will need this year, take an inventory of the supplies you already have on hand before heading out to buy the latest items. You might be able to use some of last year’s supplies, such as backpacks, calculators, rulers, folders, and more. Look through your child’s clothing and shoes to see what fits and what you need to replace. Be sure to check the school’s dress code to make sure your clothing choices match the school’s policies. If your children have outgrown anything, consider selling gently used clothing to a consignment store for cash or store credit.
If your household budget is tight, contact your school’s Family Resource or Youth Services Center to see if they have school supplies left from the give away event they sponsored this summer. Or consider having a clothing or “supply swap” with other families you know with similarly aged children.
Once you have inventoried your needs, make a shopping list. Put the most critical items at the top of the list. Talk to your students about the difference between wants and needs. Sometimes we can’t have both, and needs must come first.
In preparing to shop, consider your budget. Back to school expenses are not part of your regular monthly budget. Where might this occasional expense fit into your plans? You might not have to buy some items right away, such as new shoes, or clothing. Try to work those into later month’s budget if needed.
Compare prices before shopping, especially for more expensive items. Try to shop retailers who offer the best buys. Also, hang on to your receipts in case your children don’t use the supplies and you can return them.
Colorful displays and marketing can be enticing, but it is better to stay within your budget and stick to your list. Start with what your child needs most. If they shop with you, set aside a designated amount they can spend on a special item of their choice. For some items, it may be cheaper to buy paper, pencils, folders, etc. for the year that are special priced for back to school. Remember to check with your Family Resource Center to take advantage of their free school supplies.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identify, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, physical or mental disability or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Reasonable accommodation of disability may be available with prior notice. University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Kentucky Counties Cooperation.
Sweet and Savory Cucumber Salad
2 medium cucumbers
2 tablespoons salt
¼ cup slivered blanched almonds
1 teaspoon minced garlic 20 grapes
1 cup blueberries
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the ends off the cucumbers; remove the peel if it is tough or bitter. Slice the cucumbers lengthwise; use a spoon to remove seeds; cut into ¼ inch slices.
Place the sliced cucumbers in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow to stand for 25 minutes.
Spread the slivered almonds on a baking sheet and bake with the rack in the top position at 400 degrees until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Do not overbake. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Slice grapes in half and place in a large bowl. Add blueberries. Rinse the salt from the cucumber slices and turn out onto several paper towels. Place a paper towel over the top and press to dry. Add cucumbers to the bowl with the other fresh ingredients. Drizzle the olive oil and vinegar over the salad; add garlic and more salt if needed. Sprinkle the toasted almonds over the top and serve.
You can still find fantastic prices on fresh produce at the Farmers Market in Pulaski County. Shop there first on Wednesday and Saturday’s before going to your regular store. Prices at the Farmers Market uptown and Woodstock Farmers Market are usually cheaper than at the grocery store. Other farmers sale items from their own locations at special prices and are guaranteed fresh.
Get your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30 at the Extension Office. Free canning publications are available to you, and a free Ball Canning Book. Just ask for one when you visit the office.
Attend our free cooking class on Tuesday, August 22 at 11:30. Please call to register at 679-6361. We need to know the numbers coming so we can have enough food prepared.
The Cards R Us meets on Monday, August 21, at 9:00 o’clock. This is a free class where you make different cards for different events that you need in your lifestyle.
Our first homemaker training class will be on Monday, August 21 at 1:00 o’clock. It is open to the public. The class will be on Scamming with Megan Gullett, the FCS Agent in Russell County. No registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.