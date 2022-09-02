When did a red traffic light not mean stop anymore? Sometimes it is hard to tell.
There is not a day, while I am waiting at a traffic light, that I see one or more cars zoom through a red light. It is alarming and dangerous.
Don’t get me wrong, I am guilty of sliding through the occasional orange light (the moment the light changes from yellow to red). I am not just talking to others as much as I am talking to myself. So, we all have to do better at obeying the traffic light signals.
In my 45 years of driving an automobile, I have learned that we all drive differently depending on our moods.
Sometimes our moods are highly agitated when we are running late to our destination, and we are more apt to run through a red light. Conversely, if we are in no hurry or really have nowhere to be, we seem to drive more cautious and usually slow down as soon as we see the yellow light.
Thinking about the ‘green, yellow, and red light’ system, I started to wonder what it was like before the yellow light was ever used in traffic signals.
In the early 1900s in America, the first types of traffic lights stuck with the semaphore design, which used moving arms to indicate the “stop” and “move” commands. These were popular in cities such as Chicago, where traffic was on a sharp rise.
San Francisco adopted the red and green colored lights of the railways, and it also introduced the first automatic option.
In Detroit, the running of red lights became a glaring problem. There were simply too many cars, horses, and carts on the road to safely bring traffic to a halt. A policeman, William Potts, designed the first three-way and four-way colored traffic signs. This allowed for an extra signal (yellow), proceed with caution, to be displayed. This design was adopted in future traffic light designs across the world.
Of course cars, horses, and carts didn’t move as fast as the cars of today, but can you even imagine a traffic light in today’s world without the yellow light?
So is the solution to running red lights is to add another colored light – maybe orange – to today’s traffic lights?
No! We should all slow down and treat a yellow light and a red light as a traffic safety device, and not a personal nuisance.
There is nothing in this world so important that you have to run a red light to get there a few minutes early.
