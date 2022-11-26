Do you skip breakfast often? After not eating 12 or maybe even more hours your body is ready for food. it is really important to stop and eat something before you begin your day. Breakfast serves many functions. It increases focus, reduces the risk of heart disease in men, and potentially impacts your appetite throughout the day.
You may say “I don’t like breakfast foods.” But who decided our bodies need eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy or cereal the first meal of the day. Food is food no matter what time of the day we eat it, so choose your favorite food any time of the day. Selecting breakfast foods is a man-made custom. What is important is that you eat something at the beginning of the day.
Cell Metabolism recently published a study that found eating more calories earlier in the day does not impact how calories are used. However, eating a higher intake of calories earlier in the day may lead to a reduced appetite later in the day. Lead author Professor Alexandra Johnstone, a researcher in the field of appetite control at the Rowett Institute at The University of Aberdeen, Scotland, stated that the myths around meal timing and how it impacts body weight and health have been spearheaded by the circadian rhythm field.
Nutrition experts have asked, “Where would the energy go?” To answer this question, the researchers “decided to take a closer look at how time of day interacts with metabolism.” The small study of overweight or obese subjects (16 men and 14 women) agreed to have their metabolisms checked and diets controlled over a certain time. Subjects were randomly assigned to eat either a large meal at breakfast (morning-loaded) or a large meal at dinner (evening-loaded) for four weeks. The diets were equal in calories and included 30% protein, 35% carbohydrates, and 35% fat. Following a one-week washout period, where calories were spread throughout the day, the participants transitioned to either the morning-loaded or evening-loaded diet for four weeks. This way, each subject was its own study control.
The main endpoint of the study was tracking changes in body weight based on diet type. Overall, the researchers discovered that energy expenditure and total weight loss were equal in morning-loaded and evening-loaded diets. Subjects lost seven pounds during the four-week study.
Additional endpoints monitored during the study included appetite control, glycemic control, and body composition. “The participants reported that their appetites were better controlled on the days they ate a bigger breakfast and that they felt satiated throughout the rest of the day,” Johnstone says. “This could be quite useful in the real-world environment, versus in the research setting that we were working in.” There were a few limitations to the study, however. The study was done under free-living conditions and not in a lab. Additionally, certain metabolic measurements were available after the morning meal, but not after the evening meal.
“One thing that’s important to note is that when it comes to timing and dieting, there is not likely going to be one diet that fits all,” Johnstone concludes. “Figuring this out is going to be the future of diet studies, but it’s very difficult to measure.” By Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD
Lots of people rely on eggs for their breakfast diet. You may enjoy having a Breakfast Burritos which has several vegetables in it and can be prepared in advance.
Breakfast Burritos
1 pound of ground turkey sausage
1 ½ cups of grated potatoes
¼ cup bell pepper, diced
¼ cup diced onion
¼ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
¼ cup spinach leaves, finely diced
4 eggs, beaten
12 large flour tortillas
½ cup shredded cheese
¼ cup salsa if desired
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Wrap the tortillas in foil and place in the oven to warm. Place the turkey sausage in a skillet and fry for about 8 minutes or until done and crumbly. Add potatoes, bell pepper, onion, cherry tomatoes, and spinach leaves to cooked sausage. Continue to cook until the vegetables are thoroughly heated and done. Add beaten eggs to sausage and vegetable mixture. Cook until the eggs are firm. Remove skillet from the heat. Take tortillas from the oven. Place each tortilla on a stable surface. Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of food mixture into the middle of the tortilla. Cover with shredded cheese. Add 1 tablespoon of salsa. Fold tortilla completely to avoid having the mixture fall out. Do not over fill the tortilla. Eat immediately. Or if you are going to serve the burrito later wrap each burrito in plastic wrap and then foil. Freeze burrito to reheat later. To reheat in the microwave, remove the burrito from the plastic and foil and cover with a moist paper towel. Microwave on high for 1 minute on a microwave safe plate. Then turn the burrito over. Microwave on high for 1 more minute. If the burrito is still cold microwave in increments of 15 seconds until warm all over.
This week at the Extension Office you can join our Card Making Club and learn how to make beautiful cards. The class begins at 9:00 o’clock on Monday, November 28, and is held the 4th Monday of each month. Lots of new techniques are taught monthly.
The Jewelry Making “Tree Class” will be held on Wednesday, November 30, starting at 1:00. Bring the costume jewelry you want to include in your tree. Lots of people use jewelry they no longer wear, have inherited, and jewelry that have sentimental feelings, etc. Call the office to register, 679-6361.
Delicious treats you can make for the holiday and share with your neighbors or friends will be held on Monday, December 5 at the Extension Office starting at 1:00 o’clock. You will sample favorite sweets from Extension Agents and receive a recipe booklet. The cost is $5.00. Space is limited so register and sign up in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.