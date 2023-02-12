Advance Care Pharmacy is a true mom & pop independently owned community pharmacy owned by husband and wife pharmacists, Jody and Weston Dungan.
Advance Care Pharmacy is located in MedPark West next to Lake Cumberland Urology and Labcorp.
Jody and Weston have a vision for Advance Care Pharmacy to be more than just a dispensing pharmacy. They offer a variety of unique pharmacy and health services that make them unique to the Somerset community.
The role of the pharmacist has changed from years past and is continuing to evolve quickly. The services offered by Advance Care Pharmacy embrace this idea of a changing profession and hope to establish pharmacists as active providers as opposed to dispensers only. They offer a number of high-quality health services that are beneficial to our community.
Some of these include:
• Pharma-co-genetic testing which is looking at patients’ genetic mutations to assist in drug therapy.
• Sterile and Non-Sterile compounding which is combining ingredients to prepare individualized drug therapy options for multiple specialties.
• Point of Care testing including Flu, Strep, & Covid testing with treatment options available.
• Compliance packaging or “Pill Packs” offering organized, convenient medication scheduling.
• Highly efficient, quality prescription services including in-store, drive-thru, and delivery to the Somerset community.
Advance Care Pharmacy has also been an active community participant. Some of these activities include:
• Relay for Life
• Drive-Thru Coat Drive to help families in need
• Career Fair at Shopville Elementary
• Toys for Tots Christmas drive
• Sponsoring a number of school athletic teams
• On and offsite Covid testing during the pandemic.
