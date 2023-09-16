The Women United affinity group of United Way of South Central Kentucky (UWSCKY) is partnering with Meece Middle School to launch “WEYL: Women Empowering Young Leaders” this fall. The program aims to provide support to at-risk and disadvantaged eighth grade girls and help prepare them for future success.
“We are excited to launch WEYL this fall at Meece Middle,” commented Crystal Cox, executive director of UWSCKY. “The Women United group has put a lot of thought and work into developing what we think will be a really impactful program. We want to help these students build the skills they need to develop and achieve personal and professional goals.”
The Women United affinity group was formed in November 2021 as a new way to engage women across the region more closely with the efforts of UWSCKY. Over time, the group decided to make a mentorship program their first impact goal. “We know that when there’s a trusted adult in a young person’s life, it pretty much improves everything – academically and socially. It provides them an opportunity to have a sounding board, someone who can provide guidance and wisdom,” shared Reci Shook, current UWSCKY board president and Director of Sales with Courtyard Marriott. “I am excited to be a part of this.”
“WEYL” will involve monthly sessions based around “The R Rules” curriculum by Elizabeth W. Souther and Ruby K. Payne, Ph.D. “The R Rules” is aligned with the “Bridges Out of Poverty” model, which is a comprehensive approach to addressing the lack of resources of those facing generational poverty. Each month students will explore the curriculum, hear a guest speaker, and have dedicated time with mentors from the community.
“Women United is honored to have the opportunity to offer mentorship to these young girls who may not have had the opportunity to participate in a program like this otherwise,” shared JaKaye Martin, Director of Sales & Revenue with Thoroughbred Hospitality Group. “As we look toward the future it is important to develop the younger generations and pass on the knowledge and wisdom we, as women community leaders, have learned throughout the years and this program will do exactly that. We are excited to get started and watch this program grow!”
The program will have four key pillars to help guide the students toward future success: spiritual/emotional wellness, financial wellness, physical wellness, and professionalism. Each month the lessons and guest speakers will align with at least one of the pillars, then mentors will be able to help students make connections for applying the pillars to future success. Students will be provided with materials to support them throughout the program and for developing and achieving their future goals.
WEYL is just one way UWSCKY aims to help improve lives across the region. “Having the opportunity to connect with these young ladies, to teach them, and to become a part of their future network is a small step in changing this community,” shared Dr. Angie Wilson with Henderson Chiropractic. “We are looking forward to seeing this program make a positive impact beyond what we can do as individuals.”
Women United and United Way of South Central Kentucky will be recruiting volunteers and sponsors for this program. If you are interested in becoming involved with WEYL, please email info@uwscky.org or call 606-679-2974.
