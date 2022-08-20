69 YEARS AGO
JUNE 18, 1953
Banking on farming
First and Farmers National Bank has engaged James S. Roser of Fayette County as the agriculture representative of the bank.
He made many friends here when serving as Assistant Pulaski County Agriculture Agent from 1949 to 1950.
Happy to be here
Former governor and former baseball commissioner A. B. “Happy” Chandler will address the Kiwanis Club tonight.
Club treasures Doyle
Mrs. W. G. Doyle of Somerset was elected treasurer of the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Saturday at Ashland.
The Somerset club was awarded the Stabilization Citation for having every member renew her membership for the new club year.
Let there be lights
Bobtown 4-H Club is planning a pie supper to raise funds for wiring the school house for electric lights.
Ford’s for recapping
Visit Ford’s Garage near the railroad shops in Ferguson for expert recapping of passenger and truck tires. W. A, Ford, owner.
Parsons taking training
John A. Parsons, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ola Parsons, 105 Crawford Avenue, is taking basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
Off to Navy
Barney Lee Carter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Carter of Valley Oak, and Donald Hansford left for Bainbridge, Maryland and induction into the U.S. Navy. Both are graduates of Rogers School of Business.
Got a problem case?
See Conrad H. Fey at 116 ½ North Main for all your chiropractic needs. Specializing in problem cases.
Fagaly fracture
G.N. Fagaly of Burnside suffered a fractured arm last week when accidentally struck by a boy on a bike here.
Largest crowd ever
Outdoor wrestling made its bow in the city Tuesday night before possibly the largest and most enthusiastic crowd ever reported here. The scene was the Pulaski County Agricultural Pavilion.
About 450 fans watched Pat O’Brian down Jim Siksay and Cora Combs defeat Helen Blazes in matches peppered with roughhouse action.
Dr. Bates in town
Dr. James A. Bates, Jr., has joined the staff of Somerset Clinic. The 29-year-old is a native of Birmingham, Alabama.
He is residing at 114 Richardson Drive.
Crowd coming
Memories of Commodore George Dewey’s destruction of the Spanish fleet and the exploits of “Teddy” Roosevelt and his Rough Riders will be revived Sunday when Kentucky’s United Spanish War veterans gather here for a three-day state encampment. Headquarters will be the Hotel Beecher.
Between 800 and 1,000 veterans are expected to attend.
Super sale
Bobby Brooks cool summer suits now on sale for $12.95 at The Fair Store.
Throwing in the towel(s)
Rasner Maytag Company, 122 South Maple, is offering a 48-piece Cannon towel ensemble with the purchase of every Maytag washer.
Jobs for the pickin’
Plenty of jobs in food processing will be available this season in Ohio and Indiana, according to officials at the local employment office.
Taylor tax man
Colonel William Solander Taylor, a native of Somerset, who has been on the Louisville district staff of the Internal Revenue Service for 20 years, has been appointed supervisor in charge of an Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Division office to be operated in the Louisville Federal Building.
Col. Taylor is a brother of Mrs. A. W. Cain.
Lineman hurt
Ebb Looper, 26, Somerset, a lineman for South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, is recovering at City Hospital from injuries suffered after being knocked from a pole Monday morning when his hand came in contact with a 7,200 volt line.
Looper and his brother, Jay, were replacing a transformer near Pence School.
His right thumb was reported nearly blown off.
Hires announced
The Pulaski County Board of Education has employed Miss Dora Decker as secretary to the superintendent; Mrs. Regina Correll, assistant secretary and bookkeeper for Veteran Program, and Mrs. Barbara Angel Massey, secretary to Attendance Supervisor.
Frisbie family gather
The Frisbie Family Reunion was held at the home of Estel Flynn.
NOTICE!
Garner’s Barber Shop on South Main will be closed each Wednesday during July and August.
Observers needed
The Somerset post of the Ground Observer Corps may have to be shut down because of a lack of sufficient volunteers, Burrell Howard, local supervisor, declared after the Knoxville filter center ended an air raid alert.
Howard said that persons desiring to enlist in the Ground Observer Corps may do so by calling 155-R.
Among those taking part in the alert were Howard, James Wilson, James Eastham, Johnny Hartett, Bob Haney, and Paul Howard.
“We were able to maintain the post on a skeleton basis until 7 p.m. Saturday,” Howard said, “but we could not get enough men to keep it open Saturday night, and only four men were available Sunday.”
Howard said the post was supposed to have two or three men on duty all the time until the call was received to close the post. He said, however, that “it was absolutely impossible to cooperate with the Air Force with only six men willing to do so.”
The post needs between 75 to 100 men and women to do its job in an adequate manner, Howard added. He said women can be used on the telephone.
All local civic groups are to be contacted in an effort to secure more observers, he said. If interest is still lacking, the post will be closed.
Emphasizing that Russia already possesses a long-range air force capable of launching a highly destructive and possible devastating atomic attack against the vital communities of the United States, Howard said the crucial ingredient in any defense system is advance warning time
Carter sells building
The State has completed negotiations with Alonzo Carter, Somerset, to buy for $50,000 a one-story block building with full slab basement on West Mt. Vernon Street.
The building, which was formerly occupied by the Railway Supply Company, will be used to house the district office of the Department of Economic Security..
Judge Waddle dies
Judge Robert B. Waddle, 76, one of Pulaski County’s most beloved and best known citizens, passed away at his home on East Oak Street. He served two terms as county attorney and later was elected Somerset Police Judge.
