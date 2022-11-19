Despite retiring as a teacher from Science Hill School, Hannah Young doesn’t feel her teaching journey should end just yet. That’s why she opened up her own learning program for homeschooled students.
Her program focuses on teaching students about Art, and foresees adding Theater and Social Studies to the curriculum in the near future. Her current class consists of girls in 3rd-5th grade.
Megan Wright, one of Young’s fifth grade students, said she first heard about the art class through friends. After joining, she found herself enjoying it. “I just started coming and it’s been really really fun,” she said. “I’ve had lots of fun.”
Prior to running this program, Young dedicated over 45 years at Science Hill School, specializing in Art, Drama, Social Studies and Gifted-and-Talented. While still teaching the standard Kentucky public school content she’s familiar with, Young expressed she’s been able to do so in a “larger manner.”
“Here, it’s everything I’ve always wanted to do in a large classroom, but couldn’t,” said Young. “I work three weeks on these projects with these kids. You can’t do that in a public school setting. You have to do smaller assignments and you have twenty-five kids and you can’t afford to do these massive projects.”
Beyond just teaching the standard curriculum, such as the elements and principles of art, Young has been able to expand even further. Additional lessons have included discussing various artists and even the architecture of ancient societies. Class art projects, which have included painting, pencil-drawing and weaving, have also been done on a larger scale.
All the while, these classes have taken place in just a standard house in the suburbs of Science Hill. Before Young brought the world of art into this home, it belonged to her mother AnnaStasia before she passed away about a year ago.
Living only five minutes away, Young always appreciated being close to her mother. And even after her passing, Young found a means of keeping a piece of her mother with her. After consulting with her husband Jerry, she decided to keep her mother’s house and convert it into her own personal art studio.
“I know we don’t need two houses, but I have all this art stuff. I’d always be working on the kitchen or dining room table,” stated Young. “[Jerry] would always say, ‘When are you going to clean that up?’ So this way, I can come here almost everyday, and I paint and I draw.”
But with an extra house, came extra expenses — water, electric, insurance, etc. To cover these costs, Young offered her educational services to her niece who specializes in homeschooling. As it turned out, her niece needed assistance in covering the arts, as Young says she felt “very inadequate” in that field. Even other homeschooling parents expressed their excitement when Young said she would take on the arts.
With this new homeschooling service, in addition to doing art projects for commission, Young has been able to cover her additional expenses. However, she doesn’t do it all to make money, but for the joy it brings her.
“I can’t even describe how happy I am,” she said. “I’m not really interested in making a profit. This is for my soul.”
