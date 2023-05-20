The Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 10th Annual CEO Roundtable Event at Somerset City Hall.
At this event, students from the Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) received business and networking advice from eight local business professionals who will share insights from their experiences as successful entrepreneurs.
The CEO Roundtable is a signature event which allows YEA! Students to hear inspiring stories from local CEO’s. This event is a 90-minute event that has a significant, and long lasting impact on the lives of budding entrepreneurs, helping them “connect the dots” between local businesses and the executives who led them to success.
The roundtable participants included: Randy Berry, Owner of RB Dry Cleaners & Alterations; Teresa Hail, CEO of DC Trimble Inc.; Lauren Tuttle Price, Marketing Director of Baxter’s Coffee; John Haney, Owner of Lakepointe Appraisal Service; Dwight Sears, CEO of Silent Guard; Sean Conner, CEO of Conner Logistics • Kathy Price Sears, Century 21 Advantage Realty; and Mike Tarter, President of Forcht Broadcasting.
Students from the 2023 YEA! Program had the opportunity to ask questions as they prepare to pitch and launch their own, real businesses.
“The CEO Roundtable event is an opportunity for area CEOs to share their knowledge and experiences with the students,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We hope that empowering students at such a young age will inspire them to do even greater things in the future.”
Middle and high school students are taught to write business plans, prepare and pitch their ideas to investors, obtain financial backing, register their businesses and social organizations, develop marketing plans and materials, prepare for trade shows and sell their products and services through YEA.
