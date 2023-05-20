Students present their business ventures to the public for the first time and compete for funding that will enable them to get their ideas off the ground and running. Students participating in the project are Levi Brainard (Somerset Christian School); Arnold Holland (Somerset Christian School); Jacob Bates (Pulaski County High School); Joseph Strehl (Pulaski County High School); Gavin Epperson (Southern Middle School); Ella Reed (Southern Middle School); Gabriella Floyd (Southern Middle School); Madelyn Cheng (Northern Middle School); Jaylen Seigler (Southwestern High School); Lacy Johnson (Southwestern High School) and Morgan Somerlott (Meece Middle School).