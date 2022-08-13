Zilla Meals, which is located in the heart of downtown Somerset, just recently celebrated their third year of business in the local community. In the beginning, Zilla Meals owner Jordan Adams knew there was nothing in the area like this. He and his wife Sarah felt there was s need for affordable prepared healthier meals in the Somerset area.
“Whenever we first moved here obviously it was a big deal, because there’s nothing like this in this area,” Adams stated. “Actually I had no vision of making a storefront. We were trying to turn the whole building of our new business into a factory style (operation). We made it a factory facility whenever we first moved here. Our lease wasn’t up until April, but I got involved into the community and started talking to people. and there was just so many people out and about walking downtown, I thought it would make a whole lot of sense to have a store front.”
With over 20 different prepared daily meals to choose from, the downtown Zilla Meals became a popular destination for people on the go with a need for healthier eating options. and just as Zilla Meals’ walk-in business started to thrive, Covid hit.
“Things were going great until 2020 hit, which was a challenge for sure,” Adams explained. “We had to move basically everything into online and shipping, which we already did nationwide all across the country. But all of our partners, like gyms and other sublets, were shut down for three or four months. So technically we became a food manufacturing plant, not a restaurant.”
Whether their customers were coming in for a single meal or a week’s worth of dinners, Zilla Meals’ in-store foot traffic almost came to a grinding halt during the Covid pandemic. Adams explained that their in-store foot traffic made up 30 percent of their total business prior to 2020.
Eventually things returned to normal, and customers began to come back through their red doors to pick up their healthy delicious meals. However, the Adams couple started to see an upward trend in their online and shipping business.
“Through the Covid experience, we have learned that anything can happen in a business and you have to adapt,” Adams explained. “Thankfully we had already built up our online presence. We had been in business for a year whenever Covid hit, giving us time to facilitate such a good product for hundreds of people to experience.”
“When COVID hit we really started pushing heavy advertising on social media and Google marketing,” Adams stated. “People knew about us, they knew they could stay home during that time and still get food, and not have to go to the grocery store.”
“In March, there was a food shortage,” Adams added. “Thankfully we got ahead of that and we stocked up quite a bit. People were still getting their meals without having to worry about that.”
Two years after the pandemic, Zilla’s foot traffic only makes up about 10 percent of their total business. However, Adams explained that their online and shipping business has increased drastically.
“So you can still come in here and get meals, but you can’t dine in,” Adams stated “Now, we are shipping out hundreds of boxes of meals each week.”
As much as Jordan and Sarah Adams want to grow their health food business, they also want to provide healthier food options to the masses in Somerset and they want to help others become healthier through their eating choices.
It is a win-win for everyone.
“The stigma with healthy food is that it’s bland and it doesn’t taste good,” Adams stated. “You get burned out and you can’t do it long term or it’s for only people who are athletes. All our bodies need good fuel, and we try to bridge that gap. I want to make a convenient meal without having to feel like crap the rest of the day from overeating or eating too much carbohydrates or fats. and then there is the problem of only allowed 30 minutes for lunch. If I eat in a dining restaurant, I might get in trouble at work for getting back from lunch too late.”
Zilla Meals offers their customers over 200 exciting and tasty meals, that are way healthier than some of the other fast food options in the area. Plus, there is virtually no wait to get your packaged meals.
Jordan and Sarah Adams are both competitive body builders, and are proof positive of the benefits of healthy eating. They are trying to get the word out to others in the community about the convenience and benefits of their healthy prepared meals.
“Up to this point, we’ve just been kind of the go-to for average, everyday people who just want to come in and get a meal,” Adams stated. “We also learned that many people probably don’t know we exist unless you live near the downtown area. We are trying to get the word out about our healthier food options to more people who are into health related activities, such as the hospital and athletic sports in the high school community. We hope to educate them on why healthy nutrition and how it will benefit them in their arena. This is a service that we offer here in the town and on the web, and it is going to benefit your players, your employees, or your clients.”
As the word about Zilla Meals gets out to more people in the community, you will probably start to see a community of more healthier eating people.
