Wayne County High School Senior, Zoe Stockton, was recently awarded the $1,000 Congressman Hal Rogers Scholarship from Citizens National Bank. Since 2014, CNB has honored the birthplace of Director Emeritus Congressman Rogers with this local scholarship.
Zoe recently received the first half of her scholarship from Monticello Area President, Allen Rankin. She was awarded this scholarship due to her hard work ethic, academic achievement, and shining letters of recommendation. Zoe plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
Citizens National Bank is proud to invest in the lives of Wayne County youth through the Congressman Hal Rogers Scholarship. CNB truly is a locally-owned, community bank that believes in giving back. Since opening in 1920, CNB has expanded to ten locations total in Pulaski County, Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County.
This growth has happened without any acquisitions or mergers, which is practically unheard of for financial institutions today. While the Bank’s market areas have grown, it has never lost its personal touch to strive to meet and exceed the needs of every customer. To learn more, please visit the website at www.cnbsomerset.com or follow on social media.
