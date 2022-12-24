The ZZ plant is often referred to as the easiest houseplant to grow. Its scientific name is Zamioculcas zamiifolia (so you understand where the name ZZ comes from) and it is native to eastern Africa. It is in the same family as Dieffenbachia and peace lily but its foliage is unique.
It’s just plain pretty….plus it can tolerate low light levels, drought, and is resistant to diseases and insects. Its pinnate leaves are naturally glossy and appear so shiny that they look like they may have been polished. They have large leaves with a fleshy base.
ZZ plants seem to thrive with neglect. Although they prefer bright, indirect sunlight, they can tolerate lousy conditions inside a home. A little supplemental light from a window or bulb can make a big difference, however.
Keep ZZ plants on the dry side; too much water and the leaves will turn yellow and fall off. ZZ plants develop thick, underground tubers that store water for the plant.
If you have a choice of potting medium to plant ZZ in, choose the mix for cactus or succulents. You want a mix that drains quickly.
Typically, the ZZ plant will grow to 3 feet tall with leaves that arch from the base up and out. Many times the plant is accused of being a fake since it’s rare to see any defects on its foliage.
ZZ plants are easily propagated but they grow so slowly that if you take a stem or leaf cutting, it may take several years to have a plant of decent size. The easier and faster method is just to separate masses of roots from a single pot.
It is commonly used in interiorscapes (like in malls or office buildings) due to its indestructability.
