Pulaski County’s ‘men in blue’ got to enjoy a free lunch Friday as they have for the past nine Labor Day weekends. This year was a bit different than past years with Kentucky Attorney General and Republican Candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron making a visit to shake hands and show his support for the local law enforcement.
Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield began the tradition nine years ago in response to the country-wide protests following the killing of teenager Michael Brown by a Ferguson, Missouri police officer and city-wide reports of discrimination and police brutality chiefly against Black citizens.
“We started it back when law enforcement was kind of getting pummeled across the country,” said Hatfield. “(They were) not being appreciated the way they should have. We wanted to do something here to show them that they are appreciated in our community.
“My office has sponsored this for nine consecutive years,” continued Hatfield. “We grill chicken, and I pay for all the chicken personally… and then a lot of people in the community donate some of the food.”
Several local businesses donated money and food to the event including Burnett Farms, Sonny’s, and Guthrie’s/Charred Oak. These donations included many door prizes like gift cards, gift baskets, and even grills. Altogether, around $15,000 was raised for Pulaski County law enforcement Friday.
Hatfield claimed that when the event began, he didn’t even have to ask for donations before businesses began reaching out and offering funding.
“The guys love it. It gives them an opportunity to come together and visit with each other in a laid-back, fun environment and see how much support they have in the community,” said Hatfield.
Somerset Chief of Police William Hunt corroborated Hatfield’s view.
“(This is) a great reminder to law enforcement and our profession how much they are appreciated by this community,” said Chief Hunt. “I think we’re blessed to live here in Somerset, Kentucky and police here. It’s much different than lot of other places in the state where police officers are not appreciated, but here in Somerset and Pulaski County, you can see that there still are a lot of good citizens that appreciate law enforcement.”
The event took place in the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and there were almost 100 police officers in attendance, not including dozens of other guests which included other community workers and first responders.
AG Cameron shook hands and ate with the police at the event. He gave a short speech where he encouraged expansion of police powers to arrest citizens for minor offenses and felt that anyone who committed the “ultimate crime” of murdering a police officer deserved capital punishment. This incited applause from the attendees. He also read a few tickets for door prizes.
“I can’t not mention Johnny Tuttle,” said Hatfield. “He’s been with us since day one.”
Johnny Tuttle is a local business owner who has taken it upon himself to cook for the event. He grills the chicken, and his brother Bob Tuttle made homemade ice cream to cool down the attendees on a hot day.
“We look forward every year to help Martin (Hatfield) and help our community and show the community that we’re part of the community and we take care of our police officers,” said Tuttle. “If we don’t have the police to protect our citizens and protect our property, we don’t have much.”
