LONDON, Ky. -- A well maintained farm can yield a large amount of produce and Cornett's Farm Fresh is the proof.
Nestled on Bill George Road in London, Kentucky, just off Hal Rogers Parkway near North Laurel Middle School, the fall decor of mums, pumpkins and foddershocks are the luring aspect of this Kentucky Proud market that offers tomatoes, pumpkins, peppers, corn, sweet potatoes, potatoes, okra, honey, ice cream, jellies and jams, cornmeal, coffee and a variety of other products to fit any taste.
Retired educators, Rhonda and Jarrod Cornett, have utilized their farming skills to offer only the best quality products to their customers, bringing in ground corn meal, coffee and top quality ice cream to complement their own fresh farm produce. Coupled with fresh meat products from Maplesville Farms in western Kentucky and partnering with Parrott's Pies and Pastries of London, the shop leaves little to be desired for those wanting to offset their taste buds.
The Cornetts began their business by selling wholesale from their farm but the demands of their customers prompted the move to a business site where they could market their top quality items in a storefront setting.
Fresh is the key word for the Cornetts' operations. A greenhouse on their farm ensures that the fresh produce will remain stocked through the end of the year. Kentucky Mountain Coffee offers a homegrown taste for the morning wake-up, while Louisville based Bernellie's ice cream features the rich full flavor unbeknownst to commercially produced delectables.
If your tastes vary or if you want to give a special gift, Cornett's Fresh Farm also offers gift baskets for a variety of occasions ranging from comfort baskets to employee gifts.
Seasonal decor such as flowers and foddershocks highlight the business that also offers a 'flashback' to those above age 50 - the traditional glass bottled sodas.
Cornett's Fresh Farm Produce is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
