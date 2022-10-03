In the ‘Resurrecting Little Mark’ feature story, which was published on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Neighbors section, we inadvertently misspelled Lori Yeager’s name. Yeager is the current main desk supervisor and former adult programmer for the Pulaski County Library.
CORRECTION
CORRECTION: Lori Yeager
