Competing in the 12th Region All "A" Classic, the Somerset Christian Cougars traveled to Danville on Tuesday night for a game with the Admirals, who are one of the top teams in the region. The Cougars would end up falling 2-0 to Danville, although junior goalkeeper Charles Scott managed to add 3 saves for Somerset Christian.
The Cougars fall to 3-4 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to a top 11th Region team in Model, with the game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
