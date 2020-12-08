One Pulaski death was among the seven announced by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Monday. The Pulaski resident was a 91-year-old man who was a long-term care resident.
That death brings Pulaski’s total up to 30.
LCDHD also announced 156 new cases within the district, 57 of whom are from Pulaski.
All 10 counties in the district remain in the Red-Critical category of COVID spread, meaning they have a 7-day incident rate of 25 or more per 100,000 of population.
Pulaski’s rate is at 86.4, while Wayne County’s is 89.93 and McCreary County’s is at 130.16.
