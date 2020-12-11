The Thursday report for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department listed one new COVID-related death for a Pulaski resident.
The death was of a 63-year-old female long-term care resident who had been hospitalized.
That death brings Pulaski’s total to 31.
In terms of new cases, the health department has reported multiple cases each day this week, including 54 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday, 68 on Wednesday, and 52 on Thursday.
As of Thursday’s report, Pulaski has 357 active cases, with 29 of those hospitalized.
Wayne County currently has 147 active cases, with eight people hospitalized.
Within the 10-county district, there are currently 100 people hospitalized.
The latest information LCDHD has is that 98.7% of the Lake Cumberland region’s ICU beds are filled, and 36.8% of the region’s ventilators are being used.
