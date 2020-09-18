The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced a new death in Thursday night's COVID-19 update — bringing the total of Pulaski County fatalities to 10.
The district reported the woman was 78 and not a resident of a nursing home. Her passing was one of eight new deaths in Kentucky that Governor Andy Beshear reported during his daily update on Friday afternoon.
“This is tough news today,” said Gov. Beshear. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”
Overall the 10-county Lake Cumberland district has experienced a total of 68 deaths resulting in a 2.7-percent mortality rate among known cases — currently standing at 2,519 since the onset of the outbreak in mid-March. This compares with a 1.8-percent mortality rate at the state level, and a 3.1-percent mortality rate at the national level.
As of Thursday, the district reported that most cases had been tied to (in descending order) Schools, Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, and Medical Facilities.
In terms of Pulaski County numbers only, as of Thursday, there were nine new cases to bring the total number to 724. The number of recoveries stands at 684. Of the 66 active Pulaski County cases, two are hospitalized while the majority are in self-isolation.
LCDHD officials urge citizens to continue wearing face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, frequent hand washing, and avoiding the touching of faces to help slow the spread of the virus.
For additional information, visit lcdhd.org.
