Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is one of 21 hospitals around the state which will be receiving help from the Kentucky National Guard to help with COVID-19 efforts.
LCRH CEO Robert Parker said the need for the help was due to staffing shortages.
“Like most facilities in our region and across the state, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is experiencing significant staffing shortages in certain departments as we continue to manage a high volume of patients and diligently search for qualified candidates for these openings,” Parker said. “In coordination with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, fifteen service men and women from the National Guard will arrive at our facility early next week to help alleviate staffing pressure by assisting with non-clinical duties for the next thirty-one days. We are extremely grateful to these individuals for their service and support, as we work together to fight the coronavirus and continue our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday, saying the Guard members will help with nonclinical functions within the selected hospitals to allow hospital staff to focus on patient care.
310 Guard members will join the 100 who are already on duty at three hospitals already receiving help.
Along with LCRH, CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon will also receive the assistance.
“This shows that every hospital is bursting at the seams, that they desperately need help and that we are a state full of more desperately sick people than we have ever seen,” said Gov. Beshear. “I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in this crisis health care situation in our history. Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”
Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard, added. “Supporting this critical mission impacts our service members as well since we’re part of the same communities we’re assisting. While our mission is temporary, it serves to highlight the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and most importantly, getting vaccinated.”
During an update, Beshear said that 60 out of Kentucky’s 96 hospitals currently have critical staffing shortages, and that there are only 90 available adult intensive care beds throughout the commonwealth, to lowest it has been during the pandemic.
