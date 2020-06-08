In twenty years, we and our children will be able to get a little closer to how we lived our lives here in 2020, thanks to a time capsule buried Monday by the Somerset officials.
Creating the capsule was a project called “2020: The Time We Missed,” and was spearheaded by Somerset Community Development Director Joy Carroll.
Carroll was joined by Mayor Alan Keck and Police Chief William Hunt in placing the capsule into the ground in front of the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center’s building.
The event was streamed on Facebook Live.
Carroll said she got the idea as her family was planning a time capsule of its own. She began to think of what it might mean to students, especially seniors, living in these interesting times to be a part of a time capsule project.
She convinced Keck and city officials to offer a time capsule of their own. They accepted items from the public to place into it.
Each family was allowed to five items, as long as those items could be contained within a one-gallon bag.
In all, Carroll said they received 37 bags worth of items. The capsule itself was completely full by the time it was sealed.
Items ranged from a letter by Mayor Keck detailing where he thought the community would be in 20 years, to items used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic like masks, to tassels from graduating seniors.
The Somerset Football Team added a shirt commemorating their State Championship win, Carroll said.
“That was cool, because it was their first one,” she said.
One family added a package containing items they used to protect from the coronavirus, including masks and empty bottles of hand sanitizer. They wrote the name of the person who used each item right
on it, Carroll said.
When the project began, the virus was dominating 2020’s climate. But in the recent days, other events have take place – like the movement across the country to shed a light on racial discrimination in the wake of several high-profile deaths of black people.
Carroll said that among the items placed in the time capsule were items brought to a remembrance vigil held May 31 in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
During the capsule’s ceremony, Mayor Keck addressed the climate surrounding nationwide protests.
Keck said, “I want to say that, as we’re memorializing what we’re going through as a country, that Somerset will unequivocally stand up against racism. We’re going to do our part to listen and to heal, but we’re absolutely going to stand with the men and women who serve us lawfully and valiantly.”
Keck also tried to bring an atmosphere of hope to the time capsule’s burial.
“It’s been tough, through COVID-19 and now as we try to bring our country together in a time of healing. It’s certainly been a challenging year. But here in Somerset, I feel like we’re a resilient people.”
The plan is to dig up the capsule in 2040 and give the items within it back to the families who placed them.
Carroll said she chose the 20-year time frame because today’s youths would likely still be here and would appreciate having those items returned to them.
