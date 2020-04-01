The second round of NTI assignment folders for each student may be picked up at the student’s school Wednesday, April 1st or Thursday, April 2nd between 8am and 3pm. Teachers will be contacting families if assignment folders are not picked up on either of these days.
The pick-up and drop-off will be drive-thru style:
-Hopkins families will use the student drop off/pick up line in the front of the school.
-Meece will use the student drop off/pick up line in the side parking lot.
-SHS will use the parking lot outside the cafeteria in the back of the building.
Please drop off any completed work when you come to pick up new work. Make sure to put the student’s first and last names as well as the teacher name on EACH PAGE of work just in case it gets separated from the instruction sheet.
