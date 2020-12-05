The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced four new Pulaski COVID-related deaths in its Saturday report.
The deaths were of an 87-year-old female who was a long-term care resident, a 70-year-old male who was a long-term care resident who had been hospitalized, a 52-year-old female and an 87-year-old male who had been hospitalized.
Those four deaths bring Pulaski’s total up to 29 total, with 12 of those having passed away this week.
In addition, Pulaski added 77 new cases on Saturday. Pulaski has 332 current COVID-19 cases, 21 of whom are hospitalized.
