Thursday’s update from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported four new COVID-related deaths from Pulaski as well as one death from McCreary County.
The Pulaski deaths included a 99-year-old female, a 90-year-old female, a 94-year-old female and a 91-year-old female. All four were residents at long-term care facilities.
Those deaths bring Pulaski’s total up to 47.
The McCreary County death was of an 85-year-old male who was a long-term care resident.
Also reported were the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Taylor County and a 96-year-old female from Russell County, both of whom were long-term care residents.
Officials from LCDHD said that nursing facilities seem to hard hit in the latest wave of infections. “It is a pity how hard our long-term care facilities have been hit of late, being only a few days away from receiving the vaccine,” they stated.
According to the most recent statistics from the state’s COVID reporting website (kycovid19.ky.gov), the current number of COVID cases in Pulaski nursing homes is 106 for residents and 29 for staff members. A total of 26 COVID-related deaths have been long-term care residents. No deaths of staff members have been reported.
The story is similar around the state, with long-term facilities having a higher percentage of residents test positive for the virus than within the general population. As of Thursday, records show that since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,260 residents around the state have tested positive, with 1,598 residents having passed away. Among staff at long-term care facilities, 9,514 people around the state have tested positive while eight have passed away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.