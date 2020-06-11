During these pandemic-affected primary elections with first-time early voting and no-excuse absentee voting, Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said early Thursday some 8,527 requests for absentee ballots have been made, and approximately 1,100 persons have voted at Hal Rogers Training Center since in-person voting started June 8. Burnett said at the moment a reporter talked with her she didn't have a late number of returned absentee ballots.
State officials have urged absentee voting to avoid lines at polling places that would violate social distancing and cause a spike in coronavirus disease. Based on early numbers it looks as if eight out of 10 Pulaski County voters are choosing the absentee route.
Pulaski County has 34,054 registered Republicans and 10,805 registered Democrats eligible to vote in their respective June 23 primary elections. Persons registered other than Republican or Democrat can't vote in party primaries but are eligible to vote in the nonpartisan race for circuit judge in the 28th Judicial District.
Burnett won't guess how the COVID-19 confusion will affect voter participation and turnout. She says voters are confused by the complexity of the situation and it may cause some not to vote.
Burnett appeared at noon Wednesday on Facebook with Bobby Clue, executive director, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, to explain the voting situation. She also has made herself available to the Commonwealth Journal and local radio stations in an effort to clarify the unusual and historic primaries.
For the first time in history, because of the COVID-19 situation, Pulaski County and Kentucky voters have been able to vote early without an excuse they wouldn't be able to vote on Election Day. In-person voting at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center has been going on since June 8 and will continue through June 22, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, this coming Saturday, and Saturday, June 20, in-person voting at the Fire Training Center may be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. On June 20, drive-through voting will be done at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Again, for the first time in history, voting places at Pulaski County's 56 regular voting places will be closed on Election Day. Six Super Precincts have been established for in-person voting, and a voter may go to any of the six voting places and vote. E-poll books, replacing traditional roster books, identify registered voters at any location.
Super Precincts are at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium ((same location as the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary gymnasium. Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Monday, June 15 is the last day absentee ballots can be requested. Ballots must be marked by the voter and postmarked by June 23 to be counted. Official voting results will be delayed because absentee ballots postmarked by June 23 will be counted if ballots, postmarked by June 23, are received at the clerk's office by June 27. Final vote totals must be submitted to the State Board of Elections by June 30.
A Ballot Processing Committee made up of Republicans Rick Barker and Tanya Brown and Democrats Rodney Casada and Mark Vaught with Burnett as overseer, has been formed. Brown is a deputy county clerk, Vaught is election coordinator, Barker and Casada are members of the county Board of Elections
The committee has begun a daily count of absentee ballots. Votes are counted electronically by inserting ballots into an optical scanner as voters do at the polls.
Burnett assured the ballots will be secure and no information will be released until unofficial totals Election Night.
