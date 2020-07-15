Pulaski County has been awarded nearly $190,000 to enhance local 911 services.
The grant in the amount of $189,326.70 is part of $2.8 million awarded to 53 emergency call centers across the commonwealth and announced last week by Governor Andy Beshear in conjunction with Kentucky 911 Services Board Chair and Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Executive Director Josiah Keats. A total of 61 applications were received representing $3.6 million in requests during the 2020 grant cycle.
During Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, 911 assistant director Becki Childers asked the court for final approval to purchase what the grant is intended for — a new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system. Back in May, the county received a single bid in the amount of $260,601 from Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies.
When County Treasurer Joan Isaacs expressed concern that the grant amount didn't cover the bid amount, Childers explained that the bid included additional equipment/software needed by other agencies that those agencies will pay for. The county, she added, is also expected to provide a 10 percent match to the grant. Isaacs advised the court that the county could cover that cost through contingency funds in the budget. The bid was unanimously approved on a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and a second by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley congratulated Childers, 911 Director Aaron Ross and dispatcher Jason Hancock for their efforts in obtaining the grant. He noted that the last CAD the county purchased (back in 2015) turned out to be not as good as the old one — which had to be replaced because it dated back to 1998 and no longer had technical support available. The new one was installed when the 911 center was relocated from US 27 to its current headquarters just off Ky. 914.
"We've been working on trying to replace that now for the last four years," Judge Kelley noted, adding that Pulaski was awarded the largest grant for the 2020 cycle.
CAD systems send information to first responders about incoming incidents such as the caller's name, the location and the call type. They also are used to generate reports about calls for service. As more departments move toward "Next Generation" capabilities, technology vendors have begun to offer systems which can utilize photos and texts as well as pinpoint cell phone location instead of depending on tower data.
"Kentuckians deserve to get fast assistance in an emergency," Gov. Beshear stated in announcing the grants. "In an environment where seconds can literally be the difference between life and death, providing prompt and accurate emergency response is of paramount importance. Kentucky's 911 telecommunicators represent the front line of our first responders and these grants will help ensure the commonwealth's emergency call centers have the technology and equipment they need to direct police, fire and rescue to people in their greatest time of need as quickly as possible."
