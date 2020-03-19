These are trying times. There's no point in denying it. Folks are (temporarily) losing their jobs, parents are trying to become teachers, and we are trying to balance “I'm not scared” with “Other people are buying out everything we need to survive, so I might as well, too.”
I thought it might be useful here to talk about some tips for getting through the COVID-19 shutdown of the country. No, I'm not going to tell you to wash your hands, follow social distancing, cough into your elbow or that kind of thing. We've heard a lot of that already. I want to give some tips that people might not automatically think about or haven't heard of yet. Call it “Carla's list of don'ts.”
Don't forget how to drive. Look, we're not in the Mad Max stage quite yet. The very few excursions I've been on this week have been filled with more traffic than normal (as one of my co-workers asked, where are they all going?) and have entailed quite a few more close calls than I normally see. Just calm down a bit. Both KU and RECC have said they aren't going to be disconnecting anyone, and that includes the traffic signals. You can't blast 60 miles per hour toward that traffic light on the belief that it will magically stop working before you get to it.
Don't forget to get gas. Seriously, it's super cheap right now. If it weren't for all that traffic, I'd say its the perfect time to go for a country drive. We've all heard how dirty gas pumps are, though, so maybe wash your hands or use some sanitizer after filling up. And, after you've done that...
Don't forget that some state and federal parks have left their hiking trails open. You can't eat at the lodges or rent community rooms, but places like Big South Fork and Cumberland Falls still have their walking trails open. Just don't go walking a foot behind some stranger (which is weird, virus outbreak or no). Follow all of the most up-to-date park rules, and things should be fine. Pulaski County Park, which is run by county government, is planning on opening on time, March 24. Camping and hiking should be available, you just won't be able to use the shower or restroom facilities.
Don't try to keep your business open if it's on the list of things the governor has closed. Not because it'll get you in trouble, but because it will pull resources and manpower away from the Health Department. And if there's one area we need running at full capacity, it's the Health Department. Anyone that causes even a single Health Department personnel to be pulled away from important work to deal with keeping a business open illegally should be doused in movie theater popcorn butter and made to encircle the Fountain Square five times as a warning for anyone else who tries it.
Don't swim in the fountain. We don't want movie popcorn butter-colored fountain water. Think about it.
Don't flush wet wipes, even if they say they're flushable. Sure, they flush. Doesn't mean they dissolve. And never mind those who are connected to sewers. If you are a septic tank owner, do you really want to have to call the pumper guy in the middle of all this? For any reason? He'll probably have jokes about hoarding toilet paper that are 10 times more sadistic than any you've seen on Facebook so far.
Don't go looking for the front door of the Energy Center. You're not allowed in there right now, anyway. There's a drive-thru accessible from parking lot, the entrance of which is found facing College Street.
Don't dismiss that 20 years from now we'll be trying to explain to the younger generation why the virus was called COVID-19 when it didn't disrupt our country until 2020. Kind of like a “how long was the 100 Years War?” scenario (which was 116 years, for the record).
And, most importantly, don't forget that this will end. I remember in the days and weeks after 9/11, and with the anthrax threat that came immediately after, I felt like there would never again be a time that I wouldn't wake up and immediately check for updates. I was living in Indiana at the time, a scant 35 miles south of a post office that had tested positive for the deadly white powder. I checked constantly to make sure our post office was safe, watching every piece of mail that came my way with a wary eye. Eventually, the threat passed and I was able to get back to living my life without fear. Please, especially for you younger folks, don't think that this is the “new normal.” This, too, shall pass and all the comforts we expect – like jobs and having online packages delivered within 48 hours – will return. We will outlive the fear. In the wise words of jolly ole England, “Keep Calm and Carry On.”
