Want to adopt a high school senior?
You can’t take them home with you — unless they’re yours to begin with, of course. But you can help make a difficult time in their young lives a little brighter.
Local woman Millie King Weaver has started an “Adopt-a-Senior” project to help people pass along warm wishes and words of encouragement to high school seniors.
“It’s had a really good response,” said Weaver, who works with Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals. “I saw that McCreary County had done (something similar). Real estate has been slow, so I thought, ‘I can do this page where parents can post their seniors.’ People will comment and send that senior a card or a gift card and let them know they’re thinking about them and that (the seniors) are missing graduation.”
To participate, go to Facebook and find the “Adopt a High School Senior In Pulaski County/Somerset ky Class of 2020” page. There is no fee to participate, and people can send cards or gifts to as many seniors as they wish, and to the same senior as others.
The project is going on until May 15. The page has over 4,600 members so far. Seniors are made available by parents’ request; Weaver said there’s been no list acquired from any school for privacy reasons.
So far, those seniors and their families who have taken part have been grateful for the positivity.
“I’ve gotten tons of messages saying, ‘Thank you,’” said Weaver, who is helped in the endeavor by Patty Clark. “I sent out cards too. Over 20 of them said it made their day and made the fact that they weren’t going to have a graduation much better. It’s been a great response.”
That’s not all Weaver has done, however. She’s also spearheaded another project — a commemorative t-shirt that says “Worst Senior Prank Ever” on it and an homage to the TV show “Friends,” with “Seniors” in that style of logo and a nod to the sitcom’s episode naming convention, “The One Where They Were Quarantined.” The shirt also has the sports logo of all three local public high schools and Somerset Christian School.
“My neighbor (Doug Harney) came up with the idea,” she said. “He owns 76 Ink Screen Printing. He came up with the idea of creating a shirt and donating the sales to a scholarship.”
The money raised will be split up and given to a scholarship fund to benefit students from local schools, as well as the Christian school and homeschoolers. The shirts are $10, and $5 from each goes to the scholarships.
About $2,200 has been raised so far, and shirt are still available, with a link to order from the Facebook page.
For Weaver, it’s a way to help make things right for young people who have been cheated out of the important last chapter of their childhood before entering the real world.
“I had a burden for those seniors, I felt so sorry for them,” said Weaver. “I thought, if I can do one thing to make their life a little easier, I want to. I’ve been overwhelmed. I cry every time I read a ‘thank you’ post.”
