The latest guest for Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley’s Facebook Live update Wednesday was T.J. Adkins, the Pulaski County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“The Pulaski County farmer is just vital to the economy and our survival,” Judge Kelley said. “We depend on them so much.”
While he noted that farmers are somewhat more familiar with social distancing practices than the general population, the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused a volatility in markets that is impacting the industry most. Adkins said this is the time of year for beef and other sales.
“Not only are there changes to the way that they have to market livestock but the price fluctuations play a big role,” Adkins said.
When the public first became concerned about the outbreak, there was a rush on grocery stores.
“The supply of food across the country is great,” Adkins said. “It’s just that it was just a shock to the system …that it’s taken a while to restock.”
Rather than causing a food shortage, the ag agent said, the pandemic has changed the way people get food — and increased waste in the process. Up until this point, about 60 percent of the food Americans consumed has been through service (restaurants, school/college food service, pre-packaged products). Not only are sales numbers affected but also packaging. For example, where restaurants may buy sour cream by the pound, families will buy much smaller packages.
“Agriculture is a resilient group,” Adkins said. “There are still crops being put in the ground; there’s still cattle being raised…but it’s had a huge effect on the way that we do things and the marketing aspect. We’ll have to see where that goes.”
Adkins also noted that the shutdown of our borders will soon impact local farmers who rely on migrant H-2A workers. “Right now we have crops in the field or crops that need to be planted…If we can’t get it out of the field and get it marketed, that’s one of the bigger problems we’re seeing.”
The agent also predicted, if the outbreak restrictions continue, consumers may see an uptick in fresh produce — not due to shortages but due to domestic harvesting ability or importing from other countries (especially in winter). Adkins explained that shipments often come through commercial flights. Without as many of those flights, alternative shipping will most likely cost more.
“Patience is going to be something that everybody needs to have or needs to develop,” Adkins said, “because we’re going to get through this. It’s just going to take time.”
Like most offices, the local Extension Service isn’t currently open to foot traffic and has cancelled planned events, but the four agents are still working to help the community. In addition to Adkins, there are Beth Wilson, agent for Horticulture; Edith Lovett, Family and Consumer Sciences; and Jennifer Cole, 4-H and Youth Development. Adkins noted that the UK Cooperative Extension Service has also posted several programs and classes online.
