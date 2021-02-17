Both the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital have postponed all COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week.
Both entities apologized for the change in schedule. The clinics were canceled due to ongoing problems with winter weather and hazardous driving conditions.
The Health Department posted information on its website, lcdhd.org, announcing which days would be the rescheduled appointment days.
“While the date of your appointment is being rescheduled, your appointment time remains the same. For example, if your appointment was for 9:30, your new appointment will also be for 9:30,” the Health Department stated.
The scheduling information is different for each county. For Pulaski, all appointments that were scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, are now to take place next Monday, Feb. 22.
Appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 16, are now to take place on Tuesday, Feb 23.
Appointments scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, are to take place on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb 19, will take place of Friday, Feb. 26.
According to a Facebook post from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, everyone who was scheduled for a vaccination through the hospital will receive a phone call from hospital staff to schedule new appointment times.
