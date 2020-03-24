FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily closed a Kentucky warehouse after an unspecified number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The online retailer said Tuesday that the Shepherdsville warehouse was undergoing “additional sanitization."
“We are supporting the individuals who are now in quarantine and recovering," the company said in a statement. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."
The company didnt specify how many employees have been infected with the virus.
The Bullitt County Health Department said the employees live in other counties. It didn't identify the counties. News outlets reported three COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the warehouse.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and in addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we are temporarily closing the Shepherdsville, Ky., site for additional sanitization," the company said.
Workers who had “close contact” with the infected employees were being notified in order to self-quarantine for 14 days, officials said.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.