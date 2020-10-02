The coronavirus has touched so many of us in what has been a dreadful 2020.
Just this week, a Pulaski County family lost a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. In total, 11 Pulaski countians have lost their lives to this dreaded virus.
And now it has touched America’s First Family. Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced he and the First Lady had both tested positive for COVID-19. This coming after one of Trump’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive earlier in the day.
The reaction on social media, as it always is in these divided times, has been electric. We’ve been encouraged by some comments — and mortified by many others.
We’ve seen the terms “karma” and “it is what it is” tossed around quite a bit.
While it’s true that many pundits believe President Trump’s response to the coronavirus could’ve been much, much better — it’s still more than a little disconcerting to see so many people revel in another’s illness.
We would encourage everyone to read the story of coach Gary Abbott in this month’s SEKY Magazine. Gary had a months-long battle with this virus — and miraculously, he came out on top.
But the virus forever changed him. Gary can tell you it’s a nasty illness that is as ruthless as it is unpredictable.
Right now, reports out of Washington indicate the President and First Lady are suffering from “mild symptoms.” President Trump has been moved to Walter Reed Hospital where he will spend a few days as a “precautionary measure.”
We hope certainly the recovery process for the President and First Lady is a smooth one.
We would hope that all Americans would feel that way.
We understand that Trump can be a divisive figure. And in this heated political climate, the simple act of disagreement has often boiled over into pure hatred — on both sides of the political fence.
But one thing is certain — it’s wrong to wish this illness on anyone. And for Americans, it would be completely absurd to wish this on the man who has been elected to be our leader.
If the President of the United States is out of commission for any period of time, it weakens us as a nation. It makes us vulnerable to our enemies.
So let’s all unite to wish our President a speedy recovery — no matter who you plan on voting for next month.
