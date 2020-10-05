MONTICELLO, Ky. — Due to COVID-19, the Wayne County Detention Center is now losing up to $2,000 or more per day due to state inmates not being allowed to be brought into the jail.
“The Detention Center’s 2020-21 budget had to be submitted in April of this year," said Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson.
During the budget process, Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis and Anderson’s finance team agreed to budget for 130 state inmates.
“Wayne County’s inmate population is around 82 and will fluctuate occasionally for different reasons," Anderson said. "This indicates that the detention center is around 50 inmates short of budget and that’s creating a huge impact on the county’s budget."
Wayne County reduced occupational tax revenues in anticipation of business closings and also reduced expenditures across the board to offset the loss, as the Governor is not allowing state inmates to move. Wayne County does have an agreement with Cumberland County to take their inmates and receives 20-plus inmates from Adair County to help keep their inmate population at the 80 mark.
“Wayne County cannot continue to lose $2,000 per day without some consequences," Anderson said. "We will get through this, but 2020 will be a tough year.”
