FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 shots during pregnancy may protect babies after their born and lead to fewer infants needing hospitalization. That's according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)