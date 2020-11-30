In-person instruction at private, religious schools in the commonwealth is once again on hold as a federal appeals panel Sunday upheld Governor Andy Beshear’s order regarding the latest coronavirus surge.
A three-member panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati issued a stay of a federal judge’s order from last Wednesday.
At that time, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ruled that the Democratic governor’s order cannot apply to religious schools as the “First Amendment protects the right of religious institutions ‘to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine.’”
Somerset Christian School is one of 20 religious schools across the commonwealth to have joined an amicus brief to support the federal civil suit filed by Danville Christian Academy and joined by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. More than 1,500 Kentucky parents have also expressed support.
With the initial win, SCS parents were advised that in-person classes would resume Monday, November 30. However, the day prior, the appellate court said that it is likely to rule that Beshear’s order was “neutral and of general applicability” in that all schools were affected.
Under Beshear’s new restrictions, middle and high schools are required to continue with remote learning until January. Elementary schools may reopen as early as December 7 if the county they are located in is not in the “red zone,” the most critical rate of COVID-19 incidence with at least 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day.
“While we all want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families,” Beshear said Sunday on Twitter.
Cameron, a Republican, had supported the religious schools in their bid to stay open to in-person learning.
“We’re disappointed with the Sixth Circuit’s ruling allowing the Governor to close religious schools, but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the United States Supreme Court,” Cameron said Sunday on Twitter.
That application was filed Monday.
"Kentuckians have a First Amendment right to exercise their faith through a religious education, and we maintain that the Governor is clearly infringing upon that right by closing religious schools," said Attorney General Cameron. "The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that religious institutions cannot be treated different than secular activities, and we are asking the court to simply apply the same analysis to the Governor's disparate treatment of religious schools and other secular activities. We're committed to pursuing every available option to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians, and today's filing with the Supreme Court is the next step."
The state Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates in an unanimous ruling on November 12.
Coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Kentucky. The state reported 2,124 new confirmed cases and 12 virus-related deaths on Monday afternoon during Gov. Beshear's daily pandemic update.
All but five of Kentucky’s 120 counties were reported to be in the red zone. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
