Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue issued the following statement regarding the next chamber luncheon:
"In light of the ever-changing health concerns due to COVID-19, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will be cancelling our April 7th luncheon.
"With the knew indoor social distancing recommendations, it would be impossible to ensure everyone's safety. The Chamber is committed to do our part to help protect our staff and attendees.
"As of now, we will still be hosting our May 5th luncheon.
"Please keep our nation in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward."
