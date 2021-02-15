Local numbers of new COVID-19 cases remain lower than in previous weeks, but a few Pulaski deaths were reported over the last few days, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
Pulaski has recorded 81 COVID-related deaths total. The most recent deaths are: a 78-year-old individual who had been hospitalized, reported Saturday; a 56-year-old individual who had been hospitalized who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness, reported Friday; and a 71-year-old individual who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness, reported last Monday.
As of Saturday’s numbers, Pulaski currently has 171 active COVID-19 cases, 17 of whom are hospitalized. There have been a total of 5, 578 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
As for the weekly total of newly diagnosed cases, Pulaski saw 175 new cases last week, down from the 229 cases diagnosed the week before. There were 215 cases diagnosed the week before that.
The decreasing trend is also seen in the totals for the 10-county district as a whole, which saw 715 cases diagnosed last week, compared to 829 seen the week before.
In what is one of the most positive pieces of information, one of the district’s 10 counties has finally dipped below the Red-Critical range in terms of weekly averages of cases.
Cumberland County currently has a seven-day average instance rate of 21.6, placing it in the Orange-Accelerated Spread category.
Any county in Kentucky that has a seven-day average of 25 or more cases per 100,000 of population is considered to be in the Red category. Pulaski currently is at 38.47.
Part of the dip in the number of COVID cases can be attributed to efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible in the area, and while great strides have been taken in vaccinating people age 70 years old or older, this week’s weather has caused problems with that rollout.
After being able to make appointments for vaccinations last week, some of the appointments scheduled have been postponed due to winter weather making driving dangerous for many counties.
Just as a Thursday ice storm caused vaccine appointments to be rescheduled, a winter storm that rolled into the area Sunday night caused the health department to reschedule all appointments planned for today (Monday) and Tuesday.
Anyone who had a vaccination scheduled through the health department for today (Monday) will have their appointment rescheduled for Monday, February 22 for the exact same time. Likewise, anyone who had an appointment scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) will have their appointments rescheduled for Tuesday, February 23 for the same time.
Along the same lines, the vaccination clinics scheduled by the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for today and Tuesday have been postponed. According to an announcement made by the hospital, anyone who was scheduled for a vaccination on those two days should be receiving a phone call to reschedule their appointments.
