FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 26, 2020) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued subpoenas to six third-party sellers in Kentucky who used Amazons online platform to engage in suspected price gouging during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The sellers allegedly engaged in the price gouging of essential emergency and medical supplies, including hand sanitizer and N95 respirator masks. Some sellers inflated the price of these items by as much as 1,951 percent when marketing to consumers. "Kentuckians who purchase essential medical and emergency supplies should feel confident that they are not being taken advantage of because of the health crisis," said Attorney General Cameron. "The egregious actions of these third-party sellers will not be tolerated in Kentucky, and the subpoenas we issued should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to illegally profit from COVID-19. I am grateful to Amazon for working with us to stop these predatory practices by third-party sellers." Amazon worked with Attorney General Cameron to identify the top price gougers based in Kentucky. Over half of the sellers were served with cease and desist orders, and investigations are continuing. Since Kentuckys price gouging laws went into effect in early March, Attorney General Cameron has worked diligently to protect Kentuckians from predatory pricing during the COVID-19 health crisis. In addition to today's actions, Attorney General Cameron: * Activated the Consumer Protection Hotline [ https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=AttorneyGeneral&prId=878 ] (1-888-432-9257) for suspected price gouging complaints. * Launched Kentuckys first online price gouging complaint form [ https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=AttorneyGeneral&prId=881 ] (ag.ky.gov/pricegouging [ https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/PriceGougingComplaintForm ]) to make it easier to report suspected price gouging. * Worked with Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery to return medical supplies [ https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=AttorneyGeneral&prId=884 ] from a suspected price gouging scheme to law enforcement and first responders. * Requested that Gov. Beshear renew the executive order [ https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=AttorneyGeneral&prId=885 ] activating Kentuckys price gouging laws. KRS 367.374 outlines the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration. Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels. When filing a price gouging complaint, consumers are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase. The Attorney General can seek restitution for victims of price gouging and may seek civil penalties against sellers of up to $25,000 for multiple price gouging violations within a 24-hour period. Report suspected price gouging to the Attorney Generals office at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or by calling 1-888-432-9257.
breaking special section watchdog
Attorney General Cameron Issues Subpoenas to Amazon Third-Party Sellers For Price Gouging During COVID-19 Pandemic
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Floyd Ancel Green, age 81, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Stanford Care and Rehab. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Floyd Green.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski teen shares her family’s coronavirus experience
- Pulaski woman with COVID-19: 'I am recovering'
- Two new coronavirus cases presumed in Pulaski County
- Second positive coronavirus case confirmed in Pulaski County
- Possible coronavirus case being investigated locally
- Not complying with COVID-19 orders could result in jail time
- LCDHD announces fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Pulaski
- 2nd presumptive positive case identified in Pulaski County
- UPDATE: Local officials respond to first confirmed Pulaski COVID-19 case
- 3rd coronavirus case presumed in Pulaski County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.