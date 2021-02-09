FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A massive backlog of unread emails piled up in computers at Kentucky's unemployment insurance office as it struggled to process claims in the pandemic-battered economy, according to an audit released Tuesday.
More than 400,000 emails archived by the beleaguered office were unread as of last Nov. 9, state Auditor Mike Harmon said in releasing the report. Those emails from claimants included problems needing to be resolved as well as general questions from unemployed Kentuckians, he said.
“It breaks my heart to think of those Kentuckians included in the 400,000 unopened emails who so desperately wanted their voices heard and yet were ignored," the Republican auditor said.
The review revealed a “systemic failure of leadership on all levels” in the state's response to record-setting waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus, Harmon said.
Gov. Andy Beshear's administration didn't immediately respond to the audit findings.
Tens of thousands of Kentuckians found themselves in limbo for months as they waited for their jobless claims to be processed. Beshear's administration eventually hired an outside company to help work through the claims backlog.
The issue put the Democratic governor on the defensive even as he pointed to budget cuts that hobbled the unemployment insurance system well before he took office. In his budget plan to lawmakers, Beshear proposed more funding to update the outdated system.
Multiple problems in the unemployment insurance office were found during a comprehensive audit of Kentucky government, the auditor said. Those problems should be “deeply concerning” to taxpayers and those who filed for benefits, Harmon said.
Many of the audit’s findings revolved around one common issue: “the decision to remove controls that provided better oversight on verification and payment of UI (unemployment insurance) benefits,” Harmon said.
Due to the volume of claims and new pandemic-related federal programs, the state office made decisions that “sacrificed program integrity” in trying to speed jobless payments, Harmon said.
One of the changes, referred to as “Auto-Pay,” allowed unemployment benefits to be paid automatically without requiring claimants to report weekly wage information needed to determine whether they were eligible for benefits, the audit said.
Due to a lack of controls over payments in the weeks while Auto-Pay was in effect, auditors could not precisely estimate total overpayments or underpayments, the audit said.
It's the latest audit to reveal problems in the state's unemployment insurance office. An audit released in late 2020 showed the state didn't know how much money was still owed to Kentuckians who filed for jobless benefits and pointed to internal control issues in the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.