Government is often a process of compromise. It's often more likely that in the end everybody is unhappy.
"I think everybody got some of what they wanted, and everybody probably gave up some of the things that they wanted," said Shane Baker. "At the end of the day, I think there's something in there for everybody to appreciate and something for everybody to be upset about. I've heard some people say that's good government, but I'm not certain that I would agree, but it was definitely give-and-take."
Baker, the Kentucky State Representative from Somerset who represents District 85 in Frankfort, including Pulaski and Laurel Counties, was giving an assessment of the just-concluded special session of the Kentucky State Legislature. Last week, state lawmakers went back to work to address COVID-19-related issues that couldn't wait until the next regular session early next year, and the Republican-controlled legislature got one thing many in the GOP, including Baker, wanted — an end to school mask mandates at the state level.
"I know that's not what the people who contacted me want," he said of the mandate applying to public schools that was put in place last month by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Senator Rick Girdler (R-Somerset) said the constituents he heard from also wanted mask mandates left to local school officials.
"We had to take the issue of masking back to the local level," Girdler said. "You couldn't get a Department of Education mask mandate through the General Assembly for nothing.
"I always vote my conscience first and I then vote for what my constituents want," the State Senator added. "I can tell you that here in Pulaski County, it was 70 to 80 percent in favor of making the mask mandates a local issue."
And in that spirit of "give-and-take," while Baker is happy that the decisions about masks are back in the hands of local school districts, he wasn't able to give a 100 percent stamp of approval on what went down in Frankfort.
"Honestly, I would like to have seen some amendments on the bill (Senate Bill 1, substituted for an identical House Bill 1). I know there were some amendments offered on that bill as well. A lot of the amendments offered were dealing with vaccine mandates, trying to have something in there to make sure people aren't forced to make a decision that's against their ethics and their beliefs. Unfortunately, we couldn't get that done."
Baker had introduced a key amendment himself, on House Bill 2 — also eventually substituted for a Senate Bill — dealing with various types of health care operations in relation to COVID-19. It was one of a number of amendments that didn't make it through the Senate.
"(The amendment) did a few things," said Baker. "The biggest thing it did was for compassionate caregivers. There are people who have family members in long-term care facilities, and this would allow a compassionate caregiver who has not been vaccinated to still visit their loved one. Keep in mind, it's one designated person, so it's not going to send a ton of unvaccinated people into that facility, but they'd still follow the same rules, they'd still be tested, there would still be masking requirements. The facility would be in charge of all those things.
"I know one lady specifically, her mother was in a long-term care facility, and due to an immune system issue she had, she could not be vaccinated," he continued. "So she would not be able to visit her mother. We've had a lot of people who have passed away alone during this situation, and this would make sure those people could have a compassionate caregiver to visit even though they'd not been vaccinated."
The amendment would have also allowed monoclonal antibody treatments for children 12 and under with FDA approval, and would say that to be eligible for certain appropriations funding, a health care organization couldn't require employees to be vaccinated.
"Obviously, you feel strongly about any amendment you put forth, or you wouldn't do it," said Baker. "So it's obviously disappointing, but none of these bills were perfect bills. I don't guess I'll ever see a perfect bill. Everything's in them that I strongly supported, and at the same time, some things that were deeply frustrating to me. So these were some difficult votes on some of these bills that we had last week."
One difficult vote came with House Bill 1 as Baker sat on the House Education Committee. The bill had to make it out of the committee to make it to the House floor, and initially it failed, with Baker being one of those to vote against it.
"It failed because there were some concerns with the bill," he said. "It did some good things that most people can agree on, specifically on the mask mandates — that put it back to the local level, so the local school boards can decide on that — (but) we had a conversation about it, if we don't pass this, then the mask mandate stays in place, and quite possibly for some schools until the very end of the school year. If we wanted to offer any opportunity for our local districts to have that final say, then we would have to look at (the bill). So truthfully, I sat down and wrote down pros and cons (about the bill), because there were a number of things I just really did not like about the bill."
After the initial failure to go through the committee, House Republicans who initially voted against the bill talked it over and ultimately decided they didn't want to see the bill die along with the parts of it they agreed with. So the bill was allowed to continue through for the full House to have a say on it, and Baker eventually voted for the bill.
Baker voted for House Joint Resolution 1, which does extend some of Gov. Andy Beshear's emergency executive powers, but not the more controversial ones. Baker said that the joint resolution "covers a lot of ground," and while the initial reaction from some was to worry that it would return masking mandates or put in place orders about vaccinations, it instead deals with other types of regulations and things like liability protections for organizations, businesses and schools; allows the state to waive license requirements for out-of-state medical providers; enforce price gouging laws; and ensures eligibility for federal aid.
"Let's say the virus persisted, and there were specific financial needs from the health departments or the schools or whatever," said Baker. "If we don't have that emergency order in place, then we're not eligible for federal dollars."
Girdler, meanwhile, joined several senators last Thursday night to request that Beshear amend the agenda for the special session to allow lawmakers to provide $81 million in federal funds to help lure and keep frontline health workers.
The Republican senators were told that Beshear might request the federal funding this week.
"I've been in contact with (Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital emergency room physician Dr. Glenn Proudfoot) through all of this and last week they had 24 beds in the ER, 23 of them were full and 17 people waiting," Girdler said. "We don't have enough beds and we are very short on health care workers.
"Since COVID started and there has been a big reduction in elective surgeries, there have been some layoffs of good nurses and other health care professionals," Girdler added. "They went to other states on nice contracts with a lot more money and now we can't get them back."
Girdler says the $81 million in federal funding would help alleviate some of the issues for regional hospitals.
"(State Senator Dr. Ralph Alvarado) knows a lot more about health care than I ever would, and he says that money is very important and it would make a huge difference," Girdler said. "We approved $350 million for economic development and that's great — but right now, we are in crisis and we need money to help our hospitals around the state.
"After all, you can close schools for a couple of weeks if things get too bad," Girdler added. "That isn't an option for our hospitals."
