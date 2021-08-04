Baptist Health Richmond to require vaccines for all staff

RICHMOND, Ky. — Baptist Health Richmond confirmed Tuesday it will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement from Marketing Coordinator Sara Stringfield to The Register, the hospital said this action is in response to the sharp rise in COVID-19 due to the Delta variant.
"Baptist Health is rolling out a plan to require its remaining employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, due to the sharp rise in cases due to the Delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. About 65 to 70% of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine. Baptist Health’s top priority is the health and safety of its staff, providers, patients and community. Details of the plans are still being shared with staff and the Baptist Health Medical Group. More details will be released publicly later this week," said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO.
Madison County is in the red-zone designation with an incident rate of 26.4 cases per 100,000 population per day.
Nearly 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed since March 2020.
Norton Healthcare President and CEO Russell F. Cox said Norton Healthcare employees are required to get the vaccine by Sept. 15, according to Richmond Register news partners at WKYT.
At this time of year, Cox said Norton’s employees are typically getting their mandatory flu shots, so he asked them to cooperate with the requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccine as well.
“Look, I know that some people will be bothered by this ask, especially since it’s in the form of a requirement,” Cox said in a recorded video message to employees. “But circumstances sometimes dictate this kind of action. This is one of those circumstances.”
Those with chronic health conditions or religious beliefs that are concerned about getting the vaccine will be required to submit their request against getting it in writing. They will be reviewed on an individual basis, and Cox said those employees may be required to undergo regular COVID testing to prevent the virus’ spread.
