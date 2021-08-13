Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.