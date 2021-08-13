While U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s reason for being in Somerset Friday morning was to honor a small business, he still took time to respond to questions concerning more political topics – including his recent spat with YouTube and the revelation that he did not disclose that his wife had bought shares in a drug company that makes a COVID-19 antiviral drug.
Both stories made headlines over the past three days. On Wednesday, YouTube removed a video of Paul discussing his views on COVID-19 and the role of masks in the pandemic.
Paul clarified that the YouTube ban is only for seven days, and complained that it was “incredibly unfair.”
“I said something that a [President Joe] Biden adviser said two weeks ago, which is that cloth masks don’t work,” Paul said.
He cited two peer-reviewed studies that backed up that conclusion. “In fact, the people who had no masks on had less infections than those who had cloth masks on.
“… Instead of Dr. [Anthony] Fauci giving false information, misinformation that could actually hurt your parents, he should tell them what is the real truth. This is brand new, in the last couple of weeks. If your elderly parent or grandparent has COVID, the spouse can actually take the monoclonal antibodies even before they’re sick, and it prevents them from being sick.”
Both Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, addressed questions about Kelley Paul’s investment in Gilead Sciences, a company that makes the antiviral drug remdesivir.
It was learned this week that Rand Paul did not report that investment within the 45-day deadline required by the Stock Act. The stocks were bought 16 months ago, and were just now reported.
The mistake in reporting has brought up accusations of insider trading, with some claiming that Kelley Paul invested in that particular company only because she was aware of information about COVID not released to the public.
“We’re very proud in trying to invest in a cure,” Rand Paul said. “Cures only come if people invest in companies. … Now, the company we invested in lost money, so we weren’t exactly right in where the cure would be, but I don’t understand why there would be a problem in investing for a cure but losing money.”
Kelley Paul added, “Two days before I bought it, the head of the World Health Organization pointed to remdesivir as a possible treatment for COVID that was very encouraging. He said that it was the only thing showing real efficacy. This was all over the news. This was public domain. I read about it, and at that time, COVID was ravaging Italy.”
She said that she was aware of the problems COVID was causing in Europe, and decided to invest in the company producing the drug that was being hailed publicly as a possible cure.
“Again, we did lose money,” she said.
Rand Paul said he had a screen shot of the report he filled out at the time that shows the date and proves he attempted to file the report on time.
“For some reason, I didn’t push the right button. So, computer incompetence,” he said.
