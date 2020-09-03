Baxter’s is back in business after closing briefly due to what the owners say was incorrect information of an employee's possible positivity after a COVID-19 test.
Baxter’s Coffee reopened both of its drive thru locations – the one at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Parkers Mill Road, and the one at 530 Ogden Street – on Tuesday. The walk-in location at 427 Ogden followed suit Thursday.
The owners announced last week that they would temporarily close all locations out of an abundance of caution due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, however, the business announced on social media, “There was an error in the information we received Wednesday, August 26. We did not have an employee test positive for COVID-19.”
Owner Jay Tuttle added, “We are happy to be back open and serving our customers. We are grateful for the support and understanding we have received from the community.”
