An agreement between Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear on how to conduct the November 3 General Election has been reached, allowing for more early in-person voting and appears to discourage mass no-excuse mail-in voting.
Voters during the June primaries were encouraged to vote by mail and many county clerk’s offices were overwhelmed by thousands of absentee ballot requests. The General Election plan agreed to by the governor and secretary of state allows those affected by COVID-19 pandemic to vote by absentee ballot, allows for three weeks of early in-person voting and more in-person voting places than in the primaries. Pulaski County expects a turnout of 30,000 voters.
Early in-person voting will begin October 13 and will include Saturday voting. Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, said tentative plans call for two early voting locations, one at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and another in the southern part of the county, possibly at Somerset Mall.
“Governor Beshear and I maintained our principles, but put party aside to fashion election rules that are fair to every voter regardless of party,” Secretary Adams said. “We kept the best of what worked in the June primaries – especially giving voters options to safely cast their votes – and we built on that record with improvements – more in-person voting locations, and faster election results.”
Major Parts of the Plan:
Any voter of any age or health condition who believes he or she is at risk from COVID-19 may vote absentee ballot. Eligibility to vote absentee also extends to voters who are in contact with such vulnerable voters.
Photo ID to Vote, Secretary Adams’ signature legislative initiative, will be implemented, but limited relief is granted: Any person who is not able to get a Photo ID due to COVID-19 will be able to vote with a non-photo ID. Also, absentee voters who have a Photo ID but are not able to provide a copy of it will be able to vote.
The voter registration portal that was such a success in June, will open again and link to Kentucky’s drivers license database.
County plans to reduce Election Day voting locations will need the approval of the Governor and Secretary of State.
Vaught said tentative plans call for increasing-in person voting places from six to 10 with voting locations in wider areas of the county. Super Precincts locations during the June 23 primaries were at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium (same location at the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary School. Any registered voter in Pulaski County may go to any of the Super Precincts and vote.
All counties will count and report all votes received, including absentee votes, on election night November 3, according the approved plan for the General Election. Pulaski County Board of Elections during the primaries appointed a four-member vote-counting committee to count absentee ballot votes as received. As a result, Pulaski County, despite thousands of absentee ballots, was one of the few counties in the state that reported unofficial vote totals a couple of hours after the polls closed on election night.
